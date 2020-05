SHAH ALAM: Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) for the first time is offering RM1 million worth of scholarship for students of higher education institutions (IPTs) to further their studies in September.

UiTM Vice-Chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Mohd Azraai Kassim said the scholarships, provided from the university’s endowment fund, would benefit 52 IPT excellent students to continue studies in bachelors, masters degrees as well as at the Doctor in Philosophy (PhD) level.

He said the fund was established under the name ‘Kumpulan Wang Endowmen UiTM’ (UITM Endowment Fund) on Feb 26, with contributions from the corporate sector, alumni and individuals, to assist high achieving students in furthering their studies.

“The UiTM Endowment Scholarship programme is open to all high achieving students in any field with minimum 3.50 cumulative grade point average (CGPA) for local students and 3.75 CGPA for international students.

“Throughout the duration of study, the recipients will be given a monthly allowance, tuition fees and necessary expenses. Applications will be opened on August,” he said in a statement to Bernama, here today.

Mohd Azraai explained that the scholarships will be allocated to 40 Bachelor Degree students, three for Masters Degree and PhD, respectively.

The balance six are specifically for excellent international Masters and PhD students, to enable them to pioneer certain research fields.

“The bestowing of scholarships to Masters and PhD international excellent students aims to spur UiTM agendas in pioneering specific research areas such as industrial technology, logistics, transportation, innovation and social creativity.

“This scholarship is to help high achievers to further their studies through sustainable financial aid, thus elevate the university’s name by quality enhancement among its students and lecturers,” he said, adding that the effort is also part of the institution’s aggressive approach to become a world’s renowned university in five years, in line with its UiTM Strategic Planning Plan 2025. - Bernama