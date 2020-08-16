UiTM pro-chancellor Abdul Rahman Arshad dies

SHAH ALAM: Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) pro-chancellor Tan Sri Dr Abdul Rahman Arshad (pix) died today. He was 83.

The university in a statement said Abdul Rahman died of old age at his residence at Taman Ampang Utama, Ampang near here at about 10.45am.

It said his remains would be brought to the Jamiul-Huda Mosque, Jalan Pinang, Kampung Melayu, Ampang for prayers before being laid to rest at a Muslim cemetery in Kampung Air Limau, Malacca.

Abdul Rahman is survived by his widow, Puan Sri Noor Hayati Mohamed.

The statement said Abdul Rahman was appointed UiTM pro-chancellor on Dec 15, 2002.

Meanwhile, UiTM vice-chancellor Prof Emeritus Datuk Ir Dr Mohd Azraai Kassim conveyed his condolences to the family of Abdul Rahman.

“All UiTM students and staff wish to offer our condolences to the family of the deceased. May his soul be placed among the pious and faithful,“ he said. - Bernama