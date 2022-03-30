UiTM to take action against lecturer who berated B40 student (Video)

PETALING JAYA: Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) will be taking action against a lecturer who berated a student for not being able to afford a laptop, in a viral video circulating on social media.

In a statement, UiTM vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Roziah Mohd Janor maintained that the university prioritised the welfare of its students and acknowledged that the lecturer involved had made “sensitive” comments.

“Following the viral sharing of video on social media involving the actions of a UiTM lecturer who had issued sensitive comments, the university has studied the issue and taken swift and appropriate action against the lecturer,” she said.

“UiTM also stresses it will not compromise with any parties who try to tarnish UiTM’s reputation, whether intentionally or not.

“UiTM understands the difficulties and situations faced by students in learning online. The university has also prepared various funds for underprivileged students to get the required aid for their studies,” she said.

Roziah urged students facing any issue to get in touch with the university and their respective faculties for aid.

Earlier, the lecturer drew brickbats from netizens after she was seen in a video berating a student – whose face was not displayed on the screen – for using a smartphone for his online lesson.

When asked why he didn’t have a laptop, the student replied that his father had no job and that his mother had passed away.

She responded to the student by urging his sister to sell her gold bangle so he could get a laptop, something she felt was a must to attend online classes.

She said that without a laptop, the student could not study well and would end up a dropout.

“The price of a laptop is only RM800. What is your problem? That’s why I can’t sit with B40 people. They’re thinking more of other matters than their lessons,” she had said before telling him to turn off his camera because she did not want to see him again.

You can watch the video here:

https://twitter.com/thetaufikh_/status/1508992228085014531