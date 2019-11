PETALING JAYA: The United Kingdom will repatriate 42 containers of plastic waste that were illegally shipped to Penang Port.

The authorities and shipping agents are working together in the repatriation process, the British High Commission in Kuala Lumpur and the Ministry of Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change (MESTECC) said in a joint statement today.

This is being done in accordance with the Basel Convention, a treaty to reduce the movements of hazardous waste between nations and prevent transfer of hazardous waste from developed to less developed countries.

“The containers, which had arrived at Penang Port between March 2018 and March 2019, were deemed illegal as they failed to comply with the necessary import papers,“ the statement read.

The decision comes after UK’s Environment Agency visited the site in response to news of the illegal shipment of plastic waste from its shores.

“The EA held a series of meetings with MESTECC, The Department of Environment, Royal Malaysian Customs Department, relevant port authorities and agencies in Malaysia,“ the statement read.

“These meetings have resulted in a greater mutual understanding of the regulatory framework and policies related to trade in plastic waste, as well as an exchange of knowledge in sharing intelligence, inspection procedures, identification and repatriation of plastic waste.”

Minister Yeo Bee Yin commended the repatriation effort and said the move signifies a recognition that plastic pollution is a global issue which requires the cooperation of various countries to address the issue.

“We hope the co-operation and understanding between Malaysia and United Kingdom will set an example for other countries with companies exporting contaminated plastic waste to other developing nations,” she said.

British High Commissioner to Malaysia Charles Hay said the UK government shares the same concerns as Malaysia on plastic waste and added that the repatriation reflects its commitment to fighting illegal plastic waste trade.