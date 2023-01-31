UKM launches ‘Cashless Campus’ to ease transactions

KUALA LUMPUR: Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) has launched a ‘Cashless Campus’ concept offering various payment methods to ensure faster and more efficient transactions.

UKM vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Mohd Ekhwan Toriman said going cashless would not only make it easier for customers, but also enable systematic monitoring of financial records.

He said among the cashless applications used at business premises in UKM include QR DuitNow, Maybank QRpay, Touch & Go eWallet, Shopee Pay, Grab Pay and Boost.

“Consumers also do not have to bear the risk of carrying large amounts of cash because payments can be made directly through the banking platform of the customer’s choice.

“In addition, cashless payment methods are believed to be faster and safer since users can make payments whenever and wherever they are,“ he said in a statement today, in conjunction with the launch at the university, yesterday.

According to Mohd Ekhwan, the Cashless Campus initiative was in line with the aspirations of the Ministry of Higher Education (KPT) to go digital.

He said UKM had established a Cashless Campus Implementation Committee in 2020 to realise the goal.

The initiative, he said, also got the cooperation of PayNet to ensure the QRPay payment method was adopted at UKM, and all receipt or financial management centres on the campus were not allowed to accept cash, apart from the Revenue Counter at the Treasurer’s Department.

“Now, this initiative is being expanded and adopted by business premises in UKM where traders are required to provide at least one cashless payment method beginning Feb 1,“ he added. - Bernama