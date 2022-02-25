Ukraine hoping countries to take strong stand on invasion, including M’sia

PETALING JAYA: Ukraine is hoping for a stronger position from Malaysia against Russia’s invasion, the country’s ambassador Olexander Nechytaylo said today.

According to The Malaysian Insight report, Nechytaylo said he had noted Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s statement on the start of Russia’s war on Ukraine yesterday, and hoped for a clearer position.

“We have to be very clear who are invaders, who is the criminal,” he reportedly told BFM 89.9 earlier today.

Nechytaylo was asked about the international community’s response and what Ukraine expected.

He said other countries need to take a strong stand on the invasion as it is not just about Russia’s aggression, but also “the sanctity of international peace, the whole paradigm of peaceful coexistence”.

Ismail and Wisma Putra yesterday expressed “sadness over developments in Ukraine” and said Malaysia’s focus would be on the safety of Malaysians there.