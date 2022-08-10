UKSB gives cash to Zahid on monthly basis totalling SG$13.56m: Witness

SHAH ALAM: A Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) investigating officer told the High Court here today the total amount of cash given by Ultra Kirana Sdn Bhd (UKSB) to the former Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Hamidi on monthly basis between October 2014 and March 2018 was SG$13.56 million.

V. Mahendran, 38, said his investigation found that it was all recorded in the company’s ledger.

“The ledger was prepared by David Tan (former UKSB Administrative Manager David Tan Siong Sun) using Microsoft Excel sheets on his laptop computer. It was aimed at recording UKSB’s monthly cash deposits and withdrawals.

“In the ledger, David Tan used code names for Ahmad Zahid, such as Monster, Mon, YB, Young Boy, ZH and Z,” he said when reading his witness statement during the examination-in-chief by deputy public prosecutor Zander Lim Wai Keong.

Mahendran said the ledger also contained proof of payments made to other ministers, politicians and government officers.

Ahmad Zahid, 69, is facing 33 charges of receiving bribes amounting to SG$13.56 million from UKSB for himself as Home Minister to extend the contract of the company as the operator of OSC service in China and the VLN system as well as to maintain the contract agreement to supply the VLN integrated system to the same company by the Home Ministry.

Mahendran said the monies were given to Ahmad Zahid by UKSB on monthly basis, starting with SG$200,000 per month from October 2014 to February 2015, before it was increased to SG$300,000 per month from March 2015 to June 2017 and later to SG$520,000 SGD per month from July 2017 to March 2018.

The witness said apart from the monthly donation, UKSB had also made several one-off payments to Ahmad Zahid between June 2015 and March 2018, namely RM125,000 for Hari Raya in June 2015, SG$120,000 (August 2015), 15,000 Swiss Franc (May 2016), US$15,000 (July 2016), SG$1 million for UMNO’s 71st anniversary in May 2017, SG$30,000 for his wife’s birthday in October 2017 and RM3 million in March 2018 for that year’s general election.

“All those monies were given to him at his house in Country Heights, Kajang and his official residence at Seri Satria, Putrajaya,” he said.

The 18th prosecution witness said his investigation also revealed that the monies given to Ahmad Zahid were not from UKSB’s account.

“Based on UKSB’s financial statement from 2014 to 2018, the company’s profit after tax was RM625,033 in 2014, RM114,572 (2015), RM4,913,446 (2016), RM2,821,144 (2017) and RM 351,739 (2018).

“However, the sources of the monies used by UKSB to give to Ahmad Zahid were the results of verbal understanding between UKSB and several companies namely Visa Malaysia Ltd, Maintech System HK Ltd (in Hong Kong), Valiant Capital Corporation, Galaxy Services Corporation and (Labuan-based) Lotus Capital Corporation,” he said.

The trial before Judge Datuk Mohd Yazid Mustafa continues. - Bernama