Ulama should not change fatwa as they like: Ahmad Zahid

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi advised ulama (religious scholars) involved in politics not to change religious laws and fatwas according to their whims and fancies.

He said the action could cause the public to disrespect them, as well as the Muslim ummah.

“The ulama, if they give cash, it’s charity. If we (do it), it’s corruption. These (kind of) ulama, they should not change the law, don’t change the fatwa. In the end, they will not be respected by the people,” he said when met by the media after attending the Chinese New Year Open House hosted by MCA here today.

He said as ulama, they should have integrity and show good examples to the people.

Ahmad Zahid, who is Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman and Umno president, said this when asked to comment on the stance of PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang who defended the giving of cash during election campaigns, saying that it was not against election rules as the money was distributed for “charity”.

The statement by Abdul Hadi was in response to the action by Terengganu Umno in filing petitions to contest the 15th General Election (GE15) result for the parliamentary seats of Marang, Kuala Terengganu and Kemaman on the grounds of corruption. - Bernama