Ultimate expression of love

PETALING JAYA: Since adopting her bundle of joy, Faizaitul Idayu Zubir’s life has not been the same. Although she has embraced motherhood, she said there has been small hitches to overcome, especially since she is a first-time mother and a single one at that.

“I’ve always yearned to be a mother. I love children. I believe it’s an instinct,” she told theSun at her home in Seremban.

She reached out to a non-profit organisation that specialises in child adoption and within months, news came in June last year that a premature baby was ready to be adopted in Kuala Lumpur.

“I was very excited. I was looking forward to bringing him home,” she said.

However, as the baby was born premature, she had to wait until he was two months old.

“It was a gruelling time. He only weighed 1.8kg and was very fragile. He’d often vomit and I’d feed him every two hours. Due to his condition, he easily became ill. Although I lacked sleep, I enjoyed the fact that we were spending time together as I worked from home during the MCO,” she said.

“I’m the second of five siblings. I wondered how my mother had taken care of us,” she said as her mother, Faridah Mohd Yusoff, smiled at them both.

“I’d thought of giving up but I’m committed to giving my best to my son.”

As the world marks Mother’s Day on May 8, Faridah and Faizaitul reflect on their roles in caring for their families.

Faridah, 67, a former teacher, said it was tough caring for her five children.

“We had a whiteboard with each child’s name in boxes. Each task such as ironing and making their beds would need to be done daily. I’d write their tasks the night before. I’d mop and prepare the family’s meals the night before I go to work too. Everything needed to be organised,” she said, adding that motherhood is not for the faint-hearted.

“I was not strict but firm and loving to my children.”

She recounted that her proudest moment was organising all five children on a 20-hour trip to America to be with her husband, a military officer.

“I felt proud that I was able to get them there safely. It wasn’t easy being alone then.”

Reflecting on the tough yet joyful moments with her now 10-month-old son Faiq Zabir Abdul Ghaffar, Faizaitul said: “I feel strong and yet vulnerable at times.

“I dream of showing Faiq the ropes once he’s older. My priorities have shifted but I’ve no regrets. My maturity has deepened since Faiq came into my life.”