Ultimatum didn’t come from Umno Supreme Council, says Ismail Sabri

PETALING JAYA: Umno Supreme Council has distanced itself from the 14-day ultimatum to reconvene Parliament, saying it came from the party’s political bureau.

Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob(pix) said while the bureau was entitled to voice its views, Malaysiakini reported today.

It would only be considered a suggestion, and the party’s official stance can only be decided by the Supreme Council, Ismail said.

“That is the political bureau’s views, not the Supreme Council’s... the one that can decide on policy is the Supreme Council,” Ismail was quoted as saying at a press conference in Kuala Lumpur today.

Umno President Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi yesterday said failure to do so would be a sign of great disrespect to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s decree and the Council of Rulers.

“Umno takes a firm stand to pressure the government to respect the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the Council of Rulers’ decrees and call for a Parliament sitting within 14 days from the date of this notice,“ he said in a statement.

“Failure to do so is viewed as insolence towards the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s decree and disrespect for the Council of Rulers.

“As a party founded on grounds to protect and defend the Malay rulers’ institution as stated under Article 3 of Umno’s constitution, a special meeting of the supreme council will be convened to decide our next move.”

Last week, Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah said he wants Parliament to reconvene as soon as possible.