Ultra short sitting can be challenged

PETALING JAYA: A Parliament sitting that only restricts itself to the address of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong may open itself to a legal challenge from the Opposition.

This is because even the King’s address must be debated to ensure the government’s legitimacy, constitutional lawyer Kokila Vaani Vadiveloo told theSun yesterday.

Although the move to restrict the sitting to only the Royal Address may be well within the ambit of the law, it can be challenged under Standing Order 14 of the Dewan Rakyat, she pointed out.

“Standing Order 14 provides that unless the Dewan Rakyat directs otherwise, the business of each sitting shall be transacted in the order laid in that Standing Order, amongst others including question time and matters of public importance,” Kokila said.

The order includes events that should be conducted in the following order:

a) Formal entry of the speaker

b) Prayers as has been approved by the house

c) Taking of oath by any new members

d) Messages from the Yang di-Pertuan Agong

e) Announcements by the speaker

f) Petitions

g) Minister’s question time

h) Questions to ministers for oral answers

i) Motions on matters of urgent public importance

j) Statement by ministers

k) Tributes

l) Obituary speeches

m) Personal explanations

n) Presentation of government bills (first reading)

o) Motions relating to the order of business (to be moved by a minister)

p) Public business

q) Motions for the introduction of non-government bills

r) Other items of business in the order they appear on the order paper for the day.

“Traditionally in a parliamentary system, a debate is followed after the King’s speech. It (the Royal Address only sitting) may be viewed by some as using the parliamentary procedure to delay and postpone the legitimisation of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s government,” she said.

“However, Muhyiddin, as the leader of the Parliament council (Ketua Majlis Parlimen), can determine and reduce the sequence of the event as accordance to the law.”

Meanwhile, Selayang MP William Leong said by limiting the sitting, it implied that the Perikatan Nasional government does not command the confidence of the Dewan Rakyat.

He said the royal address is important as it marks the beginning of a new session of parliament.

“Politically, the royal address is important because it is the first test of a government’s ability to command the confidence of Parliament. It sets out the government’s policies, priorities and programmes for the coming session of Parliament including legislation it intends to pass,” he said in a statement.

He said the voting down of the Royal Address is of major significance in the United Kingdom, as it clearly calls into question the ability of the government to command the confidence of the Parliament.

“Historically, a defeat on the royal address has been treated as an implicit loss of confidence in a government as it suggests that it does not have the majority to carry out its programmes,” Leong said.

He cited a 1924 event whereby a government led by Stanley Baldwin was defeated in a vote on its legislative programme set out in the royal address, and Baldwin resigned as prime minister, with the opposition then forming a new government.

The MP added that the sitting also deprives the august house a chance to address the people’s concern on the measures taken during the crisis and their needs to be addressed in the post-Covid-19 recovery phase.

Read this story on our iPaper:

Ultra short sitting can be challenged