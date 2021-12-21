Ulu Yam case classified as murder over suspicious wounds on victim

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have classified the case of a dead body found by the roadside of Jalan Batang Kali-Selayang, Ulu Yam near here on Saturday as murder following suspicious wounds found on the victim.

Gombak police chief ACP Zainal Mohamed Mohamed (pix) said this followed police investigations into the case under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

“The body has not been identified but post-mortem showed swellings on both eyes and the forehead,“ he said when contacted last night.

Zainal Mohamed said families or next of kin of missing family members or people with information on the case could contact investigating officer ASP R. Kolanthaivelu at 019-2579232 to assist with the investigation.

On Dec 18, the body of a woman was found lying by the roadside covered with a pink blanket and a white cloth.

-Bernama