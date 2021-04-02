UM, Air Selangor join hands to preserve water resources

KUALA LUMPUR: Universiti Malaya (UM) and Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) today inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate in conducting research to preserve water resources.

UM was represented by vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Mohd Hamdi Abdul Syukor while Air Selangor was represented by its chief executive officer (CEO) Suhaimi Kamaralzaman.

According to Mohd Hamdi, through the MoU, UM will share its expertise with Air Selangor through research and the water operator company would utilise the research outcomes to increase effectiveness in public awareness campaign, education and sustainable water practices.

“The research will focus on causes and sources of pollution problems and suggestions for solutions, as well as effects of water disruption, especially in the Sungai Selangor basin,” said Mohd Hamdi in his speech.

He said that since the university had many professors and researchers to conduct research related to water management, water treatment, membrane technology, their expertise must be utilised in line with UM’s vision to become “A Global University Impacting The World”.

Meanwhile, Suhaimi hoped that the collaboration would help the company to continue to provide water resources to its 8.4 million users. — Bernama