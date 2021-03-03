UM wins Asia Pacific Regional Rounds 2021 Jessup Moot

KUALA LUMPUR: Universiti Malaya (UM) emerged triumphant in the Championship Round of the Asia Pacific Regional Rounds of the Philip C. Jessup International Law Moot Court Competition 2021 last week by defeating the National University of Singapore (NUS).

UM, in a statement today, said the university was crowned champion after scoring 7-0 by winning all four matches in the preliminary rounds, quarter-final and semi-final.

“The team consists of five undergraduate students from the Faculty of Law, namely Ameerah Nasri (Year 4), Nevyn Vinosh Venudran (Year 3), Peh Qi Hui (Year 3), Saradha Lakshmi (Year 3) and Chew Thean Ern (Year 2),” the statement read.

The competition was fully conducted online due to the Covid-19 pandemic and all teams from the regional rounds will now go on to participate directly in the global rounds without the traditional qualifiers at the national stage.

UM hosted the Asia Pacific Regional competition from February 24 to 28 in the run-up to the global rounds.

The competition, also known as the Jessup Moot, is the oldest and largest international moot competition in the world.

This year, the competition attracted 25 teams from 6 countries including Indonesia, Cambodia, Singapore, Kazakhstan, New Zealand and Malaysia. — Bernama