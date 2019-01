KUALA LUMPUR: Gerakan Pembela Ummah (Ummah) will hold a rally if the authorities failed to find and punish the culprits responsible for the attack on firefighter Muhammad Adib Mohd Kasim.

Its chairman Aminuddin Yahya, who is also Ikatan Muslimin Malaysia (Isma) president, said the coalition of Muslim group would organise the gathering nationwide.

“We will organise this gathering with bigger participants if there is no action on Muhammad Adib’s case. Maybe this time bigger than the last anti-International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD) protest,” he said, after lodging a police report today against Attorney-General Tommy Thomas over the alleged delay in the investigation into Muhammad Adib’s death.

Police, on Jan 10 said they have completed their investigation into the death of the firefighter who was allegedly assaulted during the riots near a Hindu temple near Subang Jaya last November.

It was reported that the investigation papers had been sent to the Deputy Public Prosecutor’s office for further action.

Aminuddin, when met outside the Dang Wangi district police headquarters, said Ummah’s reason in taking up the cause is to ensure justice and order would prevail.

“We want justice for all. In this case, a civil servant was merely doing his job as a fireman but ended up being assaulted by criminals. We demand action against the attackers,” he said.

Muhammad Adib, 24, was assaulted when he went to put out a car fire during the riots near the Seafield Sri Maha Mariamman Temple on Nov 27. He succumbed to his injuries on Dec 17 at the National Heart Institute (IJN).