KOTA BARU: University Malaysia Kelantan (UMK) through its Islamic Center has provided RM49,000 in special aid to its students affected by the Movement Control Order (MCO).

UMK vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Noor Azizi Ismail said it was the university’s effort to help lighten the burden of the students during the MCO period.

He said, out of the total, RM40,000 is allocated to 400 students from the asnaf (underprivileged) group while RM6,000 is for food aid to 1,000 students who are staying at three UMK campuses during the MCO period.

“The other RM3,000 is allocated as cost-of-living aid to six UMK students undergoing industrial training in Thailand, Singapore and Indonesia during the MCO,” he said in a statement here today.

Dr Noor Azizi gave out the special aid to UMK students at the Pengkalan Chepa city campus here yesterday.

The event was also attended by its deputy vice-chancellor (research and innovation) Prof Dr Arham Abdullah, deputy vice-chancellor (student affairs and alumni) Prof Dr Zaliman Sauli, and Islamic Centre director associate prof Dr Azhar Muhammad. - Bernama