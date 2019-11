KUALA LUMPUR: Umno and its partners in the Barisan Nasional (BN) will maintain its ties with former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak despite him having been called to enter his defence in the SRC International corruption case.

Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the trial would not affect the spirit (of cooperation) and support for BN in the Tanjung Piai by-election.

“We won’t distance ourselves from Najib. When someone is investigated, facing trial or is asked to enter his defence, Umno and BN’s stand is the same,” the BN chairman told reporters at the Parliament lobby today.

Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the case would not have much impact on the by-election given that the focus was more on bread and butter issues as well as the livelihood of fishermen and smallholders.

At the High Court in Kuala Lumpur today, Najib was ordered to enter his defence on the seven charges he is facing.

High Court judge Justice Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali ruled that the prosecution had made a prima facie case against the Pekan MP.