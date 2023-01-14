Umno appoints MT members, ministers to spearhead election machinery in six states

KUALA LUMPUR: In a bid to ensure its focus and the workings of party machinery are properly coordinated in preparation for the coming six state polls, Umno has appointed several Supreme Council (MT) members and ministers as “foster fathers” for the states involved.

Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, who is also the Defence Minister, will head the state election machinery in Negeri Sembilan, vice-president Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid in Kedah, vice-president Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin, who is also Minister of Higher Education, in Terengganu.

Apart from that, Barisan Nasional (BN) secretary-general Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir, who is also Minister of Foreign Affairs, will take charge in Kelantan, MT member Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said, who is also Minister of Law and Institutional Reform, in Penang and Minister of International Trade and Industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz in Selangor.

“The Supreme Council has agreed that (MT member) Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican will be the (overall) coordinator of the state election operations for the six states,” he said in his closing speech for the 2022 Umno Annual General Assembly at the Kuala Lumpur World Trade Centre here today.

The BN chairman said that apart from Mohamad, who is also the Rembau Member of Parliament, will still continue with his duty as BN Election director and War Room chairman for the polls in the six states.

“We must give our trust to Tok Mat (Mohamad) to carry out his duties from now. The six ministers and vice-presidents I appointed earlier... I’m in charge of ensuring everyone performs, including Tengku Zafrul. Although he has yet to be seated on this stage, Insha-Allah I am confident he will help ensure a big win in Selangor,” he said.

Apart from that, Ahmad Zahid, who is also the deputy prime minister, announced that Datuk Dusuki Ahmad had been appointed chairman of the Umno Ulama Council, the formation of which was proposed when he delivered his policy speech yesterday.

“With this appointment, we hope the ulama (religious scholars) will be able to jointly guide our journey so that we will always be on the right path,” he said.

On the proposal to set up the Umno Institute, Ahmad Zahid suggested that it be chaired by Prof Emeritus Dr Kamaruddin M. Said and assisted by Prof Datuk Dr Abdul Mua’ti @ Zambri Ahmad, with both being members of the National Council of Professors.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid again reiterated that the Unity Government, which BN is part of, was the best solution for the party to avoid being exposed to division among members.

“InsyaAllah, that way we can also face the coming state polls boldly, especially in Kelantan, Terengganu and Kedah,” he said. - Bernama