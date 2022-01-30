Umno assemblyman denies withdrawing support for Kedah govt

ALOR SETAR: Umno’s Bandar Baharu assemblyman Datuk Norsabrina Mohd Noor has denied allegations that she and another assemblyman from the party will withdraw their support for the Kedah state government, as had gone viral on social media.

She said that she had never talked about or discussed such a matter with anyone, instead, was focusing on her responsibility as the people’s elected representative to develop the state.

“There was no talk or discussion on this topic. I do my work, and my relationship with the state government is as usual too.

“I just want to improve my performance and not look for controversies,” she said when met at a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony between KXP Airport Holdings and POS Aviation with KLIA College here, today.

She was responding to the screenshots claiming two assemblymen from Umno and two independent assemblymen will withdraw their support for the state government to cause it to fall and pave way for a state election.

The screenshot was shared by a Facebook user, which went viral yesterday. However, a search for it on the user’s account could not be found.

Meanwhile, describing the allegations as rumours, Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor, stressed that the situation in the state was peaceful.

The state government under Perikatan Nasional led by PAS in Kedah controls 23 of the 36 state assembly seats, with PAS having 15 followed by Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) and Umno with six and two seats respectively.

As for the Pakatan Harapan opposition coalition, PKR has five seats while Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) and DAP have four and two seats respectively.

Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang), which is also in the opposition, has two seats.

-Bernama