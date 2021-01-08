Umno at crossroads

PETALING JAYA: Umno has to realise that it now faces a new reality.

The political landscape has changed so drastically that it may no longer be able to play the dominant role it once did.

And for the benefit of the country, it may even have to consider working with long-time nemeses, according to two political analysts theSun spoke to yesterday.

Prof Dr Awang Azman Awang Pawi said, for a start, Umno must lose its old mindset that it can still be the major party in a ruling coalition.

Awang Azman, a socio-political analyst at Universiti Malaya, said that for Umno to return to power, it could start by forming a new coalition with other parties to prepare for an election.

“A flimsy coalition will no longer work, not if we want a strong government to take the nation foward,” he said, in obvious reference to the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government that is becoming more shaky by the day.

It would also mean working with parties that Umno traditionally viewed as its enemies, such as the DAP and PKR, Awang Azman said.

“Umno can no longer pick and choose who they want to work with. The way people are voting has changed, and Umno has to realise that,” he added.

He pointed out that Umno’s partners in PN, namely PAS and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) had previously worked with the DAP, and so had veteran party leader Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah.

Umno and PAS have formed a partnership called Muafakat Nasional within the PN coalition. However, its ties with another PN partner, Bersatu, has deteriorated significantly, leading to calls for its withdrawal from the coalition to force early elections.

Awang Azman said internal strife is another problem Umno has to contend with. “It is a fractured party, divided between those who contested in past party elections and those who did not.”

He said former Umno leaders had chosen to sit out the last party elections because they thought it was no longer strong and relevant.

“The rifts among its leaders are causing the party a lot of problems as it tries to move forward,” Awang Azman said.

He said while some leaders insist on staying with PN, the party supreme council realises that it cannot ignore the voice of the grassroots (who want out).

The party will have no choice but to find a way forward without Bersatu, he added.

Dr Lim Teck Ghee, a director of the Centre for Policy Initiatives in Malaysia, said Umno should help form a government without setting preconditions.

He said the problems and limitations of the current government “are clear to party members and leaders”.

“It is a matter of time before the PN government collapses. A unity government is the best way forward for the nation, particularly when it is facing a crisis.

“The question is whether or not Umno can put national interests above its own party interests.”

Lim said snap elections are not a good option when the Covid-19 pandemic continues to worsen. “Any party that precipitates it will be punished by voters.”

He does not see a reason why Umno and the other parties in the current administration cannot form a unity government with the Opposition.