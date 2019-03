KUALA LUMPUR: Umno’s bank accounts remain suspended because it is closely linked to the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) scandal, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng (pix) said yesterday.

He said the government was working to shorten the suspension period but the process was halted halfway because of its link to the 1MDB investigations.

He was responding to a point raised by Datuk Ahmad Maslan (BN-Pontian) that suspensions under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (Amlatfa) were limited to 90 days.

“It has been more than 90 days. It has put us in trouble because we still have to pay the salaries of our staff at Umno headquarters,” he said.

“The whole world knows this is corruption. Only Umno doesn’t know,” Lim responded sarcastically.

It has been reported that some parties in the Barisan Nasional, including Umno, had received up to RM300 million allegedly belonging to 1MDB prior to the 13th general elections.

Umno’s bank accounts were suspended when a new round of investigations into the 1MDB scandal were opened shortly after the 14th general elections on May 9, 2018.

Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak, former 1MDB chief executive Arul Kanda Kandasamy and fugitive financier Low Taek Jho are among those who have been charged.

Earlier, Lim told Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong (BN-Ayer Hitam) that the government was always reviewing and updating the list of offences under the Amlatfa based on current needs and the trend of criminal activities.

“The government is committed to ensuring that the provisions under the legislation are in line with international standards and they meet the needs of enforcement agencies at all times,” he added.