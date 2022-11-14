Umno candidates reminded not to use GE15 to ‘campaign’ for party polls

PONTIAN: Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan (pix) has reminded all 15th general election (GE15) candidates from the party not to use the polls as a platform to ‘campaign’ for party elections, which is due within six months after GE15.

Instead, the Pontian incumbent MP said all Umno GE15 candidates must make full use of the two-week campaign period to ensure victory for Barisan Nasional (BN).

He said the party’s extraordinary general meeting in May had decided for party elections to be held within six months after GE15.

“We have yet to decide the date of the party election, what is certain is that it should be later than May 19 next year. I hope candidates will stop campaigning for party polls.

“What is important now is we win the general election. We only have five more days (to campaign). Forget the matter (party elections) for a while, we can think about that later,” he told reporters after a meet and greet session with Kampung Ayer Baloi residents here today.

Ahmad, who will be defending the Pontian seat for the fourth term, is being challenged by Senator Datuk Isa Ab Hamid (PN-Bersatu), Shazwan Zdainal (rpt: Zdainal) Abidin (PH-DAP) and Jamaluddin Mohamad (GTA-Pejuang). - Bernama