Umno chief: Wise decisions needed on selection of GE15 candidates for revival of party, BN

PETALING JAYA: Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN) will fall behind rival parties if they do not make changes, especially regarding candidates contesting in the 15th general election (GE15), said BN chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

In a statement posted on Facebook on Tuesday, he said as difficult as it may be, firm, bold and wise decisions must be made to rehabilitate, as well as trigger the revival of Umno and BN.

He said those who were not selected should be “big-hearted” enough to accept it as they had been given opportunities in the past.

“Do not show dissatisfaction, incite anger and protest, sabotage or even try to close the party’s operations room, or give statements that could damage the reputation of our party. They should know that by doing so, it will only show their true colours and the people will judge them for that.

“Right now, loyalty to the party and closing ranks are far more important than grousing about not being selected as a candidate.

“Please do not think of betraying the party, either directly or indirectly, because if that happens, it means they are not grateful for the positions they have held all this time on the Umno and BN ticket,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Umno president, said selecting new faces for GE15 is part of the party’s rejuvenation efforts because it needs to accept the fact that 50% of voters in the country are aged under 39.

Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim, who is caretaker Federal Territories minister, was among the few big names in BN to be dropped from the list of contestants.

The others included Tan Sri Annuar Musa (caretaker Communications and Multimedia minister), Tan Sri Noh Omar (caretaker Entrepreneur Development and Cooperative minister), Datuk Mastura Yazid (caretaker deputy minister in the Prime Minister’s Department), and Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin (caretaker Communications and Multimedia deputy minister).

Meanwhile, without elaborating, Shahidan claimed that Ahmad Zahid had reneged on the promises made to him before announcing the list of GE15 candidates.

“I will contest in the Arau parliamentary seat as an independent, as I don’t want the opposition party to win there. However, I call for the BN chairman to quit his position as he cannot keep his promises,” Shahidan said.

At the BN event to announce the candidates for GE15 on Tuesday night, Ahmad Zahid said in efforts to restore the country’s economic prosperity and deal with the people’s “pocket and stomach” issues, BN presented a combination of experienced candidates and new faces who will adhere to BN’s principle to serve the people.

Ahmad Zahid also emphasised in his speech that 85% of the candidates announced have higher education backgrounds, which will help make the party more appealing to younger voters.

Umno information chief Shahril Hamdan said the candidate line-up is a reflection of what the party has been talking about, and shows its commitment to the people.

“We walked the talk when we said we want to rejuvenate the party.

“Therefore, the announcement of seats and candidates tonight is a testament to our promises,” he told reporters after the list of candidates was revealed.

On the dropping of big names from their parliamentary seats, he said every Umno member prioritises the party and accepts that contesting for a parliamentary seat is not everything.

“I have seen the statements released by the incumbent Ketereh MP. I’m sure he is disappointed (at having been dropped as a candidate), but he is bigger than the sensationalised story depicted in the media,” Shahril said.