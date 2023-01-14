Umno: Decision on motion of no contest for top posts can be referred to ROS - Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno members who were dissatisfied with the party’s 2022 General Assembly’s decision in approving the motion of no contest for the posts of president and deputy president at the party polls this year, can take the matter to the Registrar of Societies (ROS).

Vice-president Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said any party member could refer to the ROS to verify whether or not the decision was valid.

The former prime minister said there were two different views on the matter, one of which was that the Umno General Assembly could decide on the motion because it was allowed by the chairman of the assembly.

“The second view was that even though the assembly can decide, the proceedings of the assembly are subject to the party’s constitution and the constitution also stated that in terms of positions, party elections must be held every three years or after being postponed,” he told a press conference after the adjournment of the 2022 Umno General Assembly at the Kuala Lumpur World Trade Centre here today.

Apart from that, Ismail Sabri said according to the party’s constitution, any division member that wished to bring forth a motion must submit a notice within 14 days, or within seven days for a Supreme Council member, before the assembly.

However, he said the additional motion of no contest for the top two posts was only made after the president’s policy speech yesterday.

When asked if today’s decision would restore public confidence in Umno ahead of the six upcoming state elections, Ismail Sabri said it was quite worrying, especially in the party’s efforts to win the hearts of the young voters.

“In our debates, we wanted to restore the confidence of the young people in Umno as they are more focused on democracy, human rights and idealism, but this (no contest for top two posts) will reduce their trust and openness in joining us, hence further distancing them from us (Umno),” he said.

Earlier, a majority of delegates at the assembly supported the motion of no contest for the posts of president and deputy president at the party polls this year, which was brought forth by a delegate from Negeri Sembilan Mohd Shukri Samsudin yesterday.

Party president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi in a separate press conference said the motion is valid according to the party’s constitution and that it is also final. - Bernama