Umno denies naming Zahid PM candidate

PETALING JAYA: Umno has denied issuing a statement nominating its president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi as its prime ministerial candidate.

Its secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said on Twitter that the widely shared statement on social media was fake.

The statement, which went viral on social media, claimed that Umno’s supreme council would meet on Sept 30 to discuss a proposal to appoint Ahmad Zahid as Barisan Nasional’s candidate for prime minister in GE15.

Zahid is still facing 47 charges involving 12 counts of criminal breach of trust in relation to RM31mil of charity foundation Yayasan Akalbudi’s funds, 27 money laundering charges, and eight counts of graft over RM21.25mil in alleged bribes.

Umno had previously endorsed its vice president Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob as its prime ministerial candidate for GE15.