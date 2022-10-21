Umno denies Zahid not contesting in GE15

PETALING JAYA: Umno has dismissed a report claiming that Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi will not defend his Bagan Datuk parliamentary seat in the 15th General Election.

Umno executive secretary, Datuk Mohd Sumali Reduan, has described the report as baseless.

“I have not heard of this and there is no official statement from the Umno president, I classify this as political propaganda,“ he was quoted as saying by Umno Online.

Earlier, a local portal reported that Zahid will not contest in Bagan Datuk.

The report also said Zahid’s daughter, Nurulhidayah, would contest the seat instead.