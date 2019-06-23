Umno distances itself from rumoured shadow Cabinet

PETALING JAYA: Umno has distanced itself from a rumoured shadow Cabinet purportedly featuring leaders from Barisan Nasional and PAS.

Taking to Twitter today, party secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa called on opposition members not to believe the rumours, after an infographic of the alleged line up went viral over the weekend.

“I advise all Umno, PAS and opposition members not to be entrapped by such news,“ he posted.

“It does not originate from the party, but we know who is behind this and what is his intention. Let us close ranks and be prepared to fight and conquer,“ he added.

PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang later at a press conference after PAS’ 65th muktamar in Kuantan, rubbished the rumours, claiming the party was not involved in it.

The infographic that has been circulating online featured Umno acting president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan as the prime minister candidate and PAS deputy president Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man as deputy prime minister.

Former premier Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak and Hadi were both named as government advisers, while also being bestowed the title “Tun”.

Interestingly, former deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and former Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin were not in the lineup.

Instead, controversial Umno figure Datuk Lokman Noor Adam was named Foreign Affairs Minister.