PETALING JAYA: Choosing the wrong party could incur the wrath of the Almighty. That is what had led four Pakatan Harapan (PH) representatives to an early grave, according to Puchong Umno division chief Datuk Mohamed Satim Diman.

Satim voiced his less-than-holy revelation during a ceremah for the Semenyih by-election recently.

In his speech, he had cautioned that the demise of the four assemblymen, all from Selangor, was a warning from Allah against Malaysians choosing the wrong political party.

Naturally, PH leaders were not amused. They have demanded an unreserved apology on behalf of the four PH representatives who have died since the 14th general election, on May 8 of last year.

Borhan Aman Shah, political secretary to the Selangor Mentri Besar, said the “offensive statement” had caused pain to the families of the four elected representatives.

“Hence, I am asking Satim to withdraw his statement and apologise to their family members,” he added.

Borhan said that Satim, as a Muslim politician, should understand the concept of “qada” and “qadar” (fate and predestination) contained in the Rukun Iman or Islamic theology.

“As such, he should not use it as political capital in the by-election campaign,” he added in a statement.

The four assemblymen referred to by Satim are Mat Shuhaimi Shafiei of Sungai Kandis, Shaharuddin Badaruddin of Seri Setia, Eddie Ng Tien Chee of Balakong and Bakhtiar Mohd Nor of Semenyih.

He had pointed out that all of them were from PH and not Barisan Nasional.

Members of the four assemblymen’s families have issued a statement asking for Satim to apologise.