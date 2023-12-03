Umno elections: Ahmad Zahid urge for party members to close ranks

JOHOR BAHRU: Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pix) has urged all candidates to close ranks and to forget all feuds no matter who is chosen as part of the party’s leadership.

Ahmad Zahid said he was ready to accept any decision party members make in the upcoming division and national-level supreme council elections this Saturday.

“We will witness either new leadership or the retention of the old line up during the party elections.

“I as Umno president will accept anyone, and together with the new leadership I hope that we will strive and work together to strengthen Umno,” he told reporters after the introduction session for candidates for the vice-presidency and supreme council for the term 2023-2026 at Kompleks Tan Sri Mohamed Rahmat here today.

He added that it was vital for all members and candidates to be on the same team, not only to defend against attacks from outside but also to face the state elections in six states and the next general election.

On the results of the Youth and Women’s wings that seem to show party members wanting more fresh faces being reflected in the upcoming divisional elections as well as supreme council and vice-presidencies, Ahmad Zahid said that it might be a different situation altogether.

“We hope that whoever is elected will rejuvenate Umno to face all coming challenges and what’s important is that we can work together as a team,” he added.

On new Umno Youth chief Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh’s commitment to amend the wing’s constitution limiting the age of candidates to 40, Ahmad Zahid said he had a similar view when holding the post.

“When I was Youth Chief, I also was of the same thinking, but in the end, discussions must be held with the Constitution Amendment Committee chairman and it must be brought to the Supreme Council before getting approval at the Umno general assembly.

“Everyone can come up with ideas, but in the end, the party’s decision at the highest level - the general assembly - matters. If there is no general assembly, then the Supreme Council will be the highest body,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid said that the party was open and ready to accept any positive suggestion, including the amendment to the age limit for Umno Youth Chief. - Bernama