Umno elections will still be held including at suspended divisions: Ahmad Maslan

PONTIAN: Umno elections will still be held including at divisions that have been suspended, says Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan.

He said to ensure that the elections are not disrupted, the party appointed administrators to handle the election process at the suspended divisions namely Arau (Perlis) and Tanah Merah (Kelantan).

“Elections at both divisions will be managed by administrators such as Datuk Rozabil Abdul Rahman who is the administrator for Arau division,” he told reporters after launching the new Benut water tank here today.

On Jan 5, the party’s Supreme Council suspended the Arau division due to internal sabotage during the 15th General Election, meanwhile, the Tanah Merah division was suspended on June 16, 2020.

Ahmad said Umno elections and meetings will be held from Feb 1 to March 18 involving 22,000 party branches and 191 divisions. - Bernama