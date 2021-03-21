Umno General Assembly: State delegates must get travel permits - Ismail Sabri

IPOH: State delegates involved in the 2020 Umno General Assembly in the capital next weekend, need to get permission from the police before embarking on interstate travel.

Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) said that each division could send only six representatives to the assembly, following the standard operating procedures (SOPs) related to the Covid-19 pandemic, and they had to apply for police permission first.

“Because there are roadblocks that require a permit. Those who do not have a letter will be asked to turn around. Only six people can represent one division,” said Ismail Sabri, who is also Umno Training and Cadre Bureau chairman, told Bernama and Umno Online after attending a closed-door event here today.

Umno will hold its general assembly on March 27 and 28 (Saturday and Sunday), and the party’s secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said that the assembly will be conducted with a combination of face-to-face and virtual gatherings.

Meanwhile, Ismail, who is also the Senior Minister (Security Cluster), said that the presence of delegates at the general assembly was also in accordance with the SOPs set, which is 50 per cent of the hall capacity, as the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur is still placed under the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) until March 31.

“Hence the attendance (of delegates) is less than 1,000 because the hall can only accommodate up to 2,800 people,” he explained.

In the meantime, Umno election director Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman, when met at the same event, said that although the number of delegates who will be present will not be as lively as the last assembly, everyone is in high spirits.

“Communication and engagement among members are ongoing, including for this general assembly. Various information is shared including on the Whatsapp group. We argued and exchanged opinions, and the spirits remained high, and we can hardly wait for the assembly to take place,” he added.- Bernama