Umno General Assembly: Umno will accept any motion to strengthen party - Zahid

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno will accept any motion to be brought to the upcoming General Assembly as long as it will strengthen the party, Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said.

The priority of the party is to close ranks after receiving a heavy blow during the 15th general election, he said when asked about Sungai Besar Umno division chief Datuk Seri Jamal Md Yunos wanting to bring a motion for the Umno president and deputy president’s post to be uncontested to the upcoming Umno General Assembly.

On whether Umno will consider the suggested motion, Ahmad Zahid said, “No, we will review all aspects as what’s important is that we can close our ranks,” he said after attending the Malaysian Chinese Women Entrepreneurs Association’s 10th anniversary event here yesterday.

The Umno General Assembly has been postponed till January 11 to 14 next year from its original scheduled date of Dec 21 to 24.

Ahmad Zahid also reiterated that Bersatu was established to destroy Umno, adding that the party, especially the grassroots, should be aware of their true objectives and reject it wholeheartedly. - Bernama