Umno has not forgotten special privileges of Muslim and Malays, says Noraini

PETALING JAYA: Umno has denied claims that the party has forgotten its struggle for the Muslims and Malays since joining the unity government.

In an interview with Free Malaysia Today (FMT), Wanita Umno chief Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad (pix) pointed out that Umno had previously spoken out in regards to the use of the word “Allah”, stating that it represented the Muslim voice.

“If you look at the statements made by me and Umno Youth chief (Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh), the party has been outspoken over the (‘Allah’) issue.

“This means that we will not allow anyone to question (the special position of Islam in Malaysia),” she added.

Noraini, who is also Parit Sulong MP, stated that the Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition party had no problem speaking out on the issue despite being part of the unity government, adding that the party would continue to do so on other issues of importance where it concerns Muslims and Malays.

It was revealed recently that the government had abandoned its appeal against the Kuala Lumpur High Court’s March 2021 decision that allowed Sarawakian Jill Ireland to use the word “Allah” for religious education in Malay and her native Melanau language.

Hence, High Court judge Nor Bee Ariffin said a Dec 5, 1986 home ministry directive to prohibit the use of the words “Allah”, “Baitullah”, “Solat” and “Kaabah” by non-Muslims was illegal.

Therefore, Noraini hopes that the federal government would review its decision to withdraw its appeal in upholding the special rights of Muslims in the country.