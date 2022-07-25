Umno info chief denies receiving money from UKSB

PETALING JAYA: Umno information chief Shahril Hamdan has denied the allegations that he was one of the recipients of UKSB’s political funding.

“I insist that these allegations are false. I am ready to give full cooperation to the authorities under any circumstances regarding this matter,” Shahril wrote on his Facebook today.

Earlier today, Shahril’s name came up in court during the corruption trial of Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi over the award of a foreign visa system (VLN) contract.