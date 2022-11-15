Umno is in constant reform, says Annuar

IPOH: Ketereh Umno division chief Tan Sri Annuar Musa stressed that the party is in constant reform with an ample supply of young leaders to take over the party’s leadership.

Annuar, who is also Communications and Multimedia Minister, said although Umno has a certain percentage of senior leaders, the party also fielded 80 per cent new faces as compared to other political parties, making Umno with the most young candidates in the 15th general election.

“This is rejuvenation. Umno is a dynamic party. When KJ said rejuvenation, I think it is a fair statement and that shows Umno always desires to reinvent itself,“ he said.

Annuar was commenting on Barisan Nasional Sungai Buloh parliamentary candidate Khairy Jamaluddin’s statement on reforms within the party to win back supporters.

“I think the advice is for all political parties. I think it is high time too for Anwar Ibrahim to pass the leadership in PKR to Rafizi,“ he added.

Asked if the statement of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob on BN parliamentary seat incumbents who were not nominated to be given an important role if BN governs the country, Annuar said the focus at the moment should be placed on the candidates who are contesting.

“We have to take care of those who are contesting, we don’t have to think about the ones who were dropped. I appreciate the gesture of the Prime Minister who said there is a role (for incumbents who were not nominated), I am sure there is always a role.

“Roles do not mean positions, if you want to help the party, you want to help the government and there are various ways. There is no need to make a big deal about people who were not selected as candidates, the important thing is that we work together for those who are candidates,“ he said.

On Monday, Ismail Sabri was reported as saying that incumbents who were dropped would be given important roles if the political alliance is given the mandate.

Annuar who is also the incumbent of the Ketereh parliamentary constituency, Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim (Arau), Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba (Tenggara) and Datuk Halimah Mohamed Sadique (Kota Tinggi) were among those who were not nominated to contest in this GE. - Bernama