Umno leader: ‘Purging’ Umno dissenters necessary

PETALING JAYA: Umno Supreme Council working committee member Datuk Puad Zarkashi said purging party dissenters from within was necessary to cleanse the party.

Commenting on the sacking of Khairy Jamaluddin, Puad said the former Umno Youth Chief’s had resorted to attacking Umno and party president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi during the 15th General Election (GE15).

He said Khairy turned Umno into a scapegoat to garner votes for himself in the fight for the Sungai Buloh seat.

Puad also pointed out that Sembrong MP Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein was suspended because he was allegedly ‘working’ in getting a few Barisan Nasional MPs to sign statutory declarations (SD) to back Perikatan Nasional chairperson Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to become premier after the national polls.

“Bringing Umno MPs to (Datuk Seri) Azmin Ali’s house. Asking Sabah division heads to join Bersatu. Hishammuddin was spearheading the move to get BN MPs to support Muhyiddin.

“Getting sacked is painful but necessary. If you really love the party, file an appeal. If you don’t want to appeal, wait for six years.

“Unless you have other options. Make a decision,“ said the Umno supreme council member in a Facebook post earlier today.