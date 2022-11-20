Umno leaders arrive at WTC for series of meetings

KUALA LUMPUR: Several Umno leaders were seen at the party’s headquarters in the World Trade Centre (WTC) here, to attend a series of meetings including the Umno Political Bureau and Supreme Council (MT) meetings.

Among those seen arriving as early as 11am were Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin, MT member Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh and Umno working secretary Datuk Mohd Sumali Reduan.

Also present were Sabah Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin, Selangor Umno liaison committee chairman Tan Sri Noh Omar, Terengganu Umno liaison committee chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Said and two other MT members Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani and Datuk Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub.

Last night, Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan in a tweet informed that the party will be holding its Political Bureau meeting at noon to be followed by a Supreme Council meeting at 3pm.

A BN Supreme Council meeting is also scheduled to take place today at 8pm.

Based on the official results announced by the Election Commission (SPR) up until 4.30 am today, BN only managed to win 30 seats in the 15th general election (GE15).

Yesterday, BN chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the party respects the people’s decision in GE15 and considers it a big signal to the political coalition, adding that BN was ready to be a bridge to strengthen relationship between states in Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and Sarawak.

Ahmad Zahid who is also Umno president said at the same time, BN was also prepared to put aside its prior differing sentiments and would focus on restoring the party’s strength particularly to overcome current challenges and better understand the needs of the new generation.

The official results released by the EC showed that Pakatan Harapan (PH) won 76 seats, while its coalition with DAP in Sarawak won five seats and MUDA one seat, making a total of 82 parliamentary seats.

Perikatan Nasional (PN) and PAS won 51 and 22 seats respectively, for a combined total of 73 seats, followed by Gabungan Parti Sarawak (22), Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (six), Warisan (three), Parti Bangsa Malaysia (one) and Independent candidates (two). - Bernama