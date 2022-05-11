Umno leaders contesting on opposition’s ticket, as independents face immediate sacking: Zahid

BAGAN DATUK: Three Umno leaders who are contesting in the 15th General Election (GE15) on either the opposition’s ticket or as an Independent candidate face immediate sacking by the party, said its president, Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

According to the Umno constitution, he said,the party has the right to sack any member who contests on a ticket other than the party, including those who are proposers and supporters of candidates representing the opposition.

“I have instructed the Umno secretary-general (Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan) to issue a media statement today to detail certain provisions in the Umno constitution that allow the dismissal to be carried out.

“That (dismissal) is a normal step because we follow the procedures and ethics provided in the Umno constitution, likewise if a leader from another party joins BN (Barisan Nasional),” he told a press conference at his residence in Kampung Sungai. Nipah Darat here today.

In today’s nomination process for GE15, the incumbent Arau Member of Parliament (MP) Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim and incumbent Maran MP Datuk Seri Dr Ismail Abd Muttalib, both from Umno, are defending their respective seats on Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) ticket.

Another Umno leader, the incumbent Padang Besar MP Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin, is contesting to defend the seat, and also the Titi Tinggi state seat, in Perlis, both as an Independent candidate. - Bernama