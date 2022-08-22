Umno leaders gather for emergency meeting

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno today called for an urgent meeting involving all heads of divisions at the party headquarters here.

The meeting, which began at 12.30 pm, was chaired by party president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and was also attended by deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and vice-president Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin.

Among those spotted in the lobby of the Menara Dato Onn were Umno chiefs Datuk Seri Ahmad Said of Terengganu, Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin of Sabah and Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh of Melaka.

Media practitioners had also flocked to the party headquarters as early as 11 am after the message calling for all Umno division heads to attend an urgent meeting went viral.

The message read that Ahmad Zahid and Mohamad Hasan had called all UMNO heads of divisions to attend an urgent meeting to discuss a very important matter for the party’s future.

At press time, the gist of the meeting has yet to be ascertained. - Bernama