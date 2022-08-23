Umno leaders should work more, talk less: Annuar Musa

KUALA PERLIS: Ketereh MP, Tan Sri Annuar Musa advised Umno leaders to work more and talk less to ensure victory for the party in the upcoming 15th general election (GE15).

“We (Umno leaders) are working hard to secure success in GE15 and do less talking,” he told reporters yesterday.

He was asked to comment on the advice of Johor Umno Liaison Committee deputy chairman Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed who urged Umno leaders to prioritise the party’s victory in GE15 than busy jockeying for power in the party.

Bernama earlier reported that Nur Jazlan alleged some individuals were busy lobbying for the number one or number two posts in the party when Umno’s machinery is struggling to carry out preparations to face the challenges of GE15.

“To me, it is better we (Umno leaders) focus on working closely so that the party is better like by the people,” he said.

Annuar who is also Communications and Multimedia Minister also advised Umno leaders to work towards resolving the problems faced by the people and not among themselves.

“What is the use if we issue provocative statements every day without thinking of their effects on the party,” he said.

Annuar said Umno leaders should protect the name of the party and not create misunderstandings which could lead to the people disliking us.

“I like talking about work, especially to resolve problems,” he said.

He said all Umno leaders have the experience and it is better to work than to criticise others. - Bernama