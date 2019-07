KUALA LUMPUR: Now that Umno has divested its interests in Media Prima Bhd, the party is prepared to sell more of its assets.

Its secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa said there are efforts to relinquish more of the shares that are held by Umno to potential bidders.

However, he declined to provide more details on which assets his party would put up for sale.

“I cannot give more details. It’s up to the party treasurer (Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor),” he told reporters at Parliament today.

Annuar, who is MP for Ketereh, said he could not reveal more on the asset disposals as the matter was subject to Securities Commission regulations.

It was reported last week that Umno had sold its 11.09% stake in Media Prima to Tan Sri Syed Mokhtar Al-Bukhary for RM73.8 million.

The party still holds a 7.96% stake in the country’s largest media group.

Syed Mokhtar already owns interests in Utusan Melayu Bhd, publisher of the country’s largest Malay daily and The Malaysian Reserve, a business publication.