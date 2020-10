KUALA LUMPUR: The Umno Supreme Council yesterday has decided to maintain its support for the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government led by Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and not to cooperate with PKR and DAP.

Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the party also urged for improved principles of cooperation, which should be based on the values of respect and political consensus.

“The meeting also decided that the government should take a more inclusive approach beyond the party’s ideological differences in combating the Covid-19 pandemic and the negative economic impact felt by the people, who are facing difficulties and are anxious,” he said in a statement yesterday.

In the almost four-hour meeting, Ahmad Zahid said, the Umno Supreme Council also recommended that the national reconciliation or peace agenda be implemented immediately.

The Bagan Datuk Member of Parliament explained that this could be done by mobilising the participation of all political parties under the auspices of the PN government as well as parties from the opposition.

Apart from that, he said Umno also fully supported the decree and advice of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the Malay Rulers to ease all political tension by not politicking so as to ensure stability.

On Sunday, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah decreed that there is no need to declare an emergency to combat Covid-19. Muhyiddin, following a Cabinet meeting last Friday, had sought the consent of the King for the declaration of an emergency.-Bernama