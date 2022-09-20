Umno man slams Muhyiddin for criticising PM

PETALING JAYA: Former prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin should take a good look in the mirror before accusing Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob of failing to solve the problems plaguing the country, said an Umno leader yesterday.

Umno information chief Shahril Sufian Hamdan said the prime minister had introduced several initiatives to assist the Rakyat facing poverty and unemployment.

He also questioned if Muhyiddin had any ideas on strengthening the economy after alleging that the government had not done enough.

Shahril also answered the questions raised by Muhyiddin on why businesses were forced to downsize or cease operations, weak ringgit, and many more.

“Why were companies forced to downsize or shut down? When did that happen?

“How many companies ceased operations when he (Muhyiddin) was the prime minister?

“Yes, some because of the pandemic, but also because the then-prime minister had no solid solution to the problem caused by Covid-19,” he said.

Shahril also pointed out that it was odd that Muhyiddin spoke about the people’s mandate when he was the one who had called for a state of emergency to be declared, under which elections and parliamentary meetings were suspended.