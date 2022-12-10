Umno man to PN: Why not Hadi or Azmin as PM candidate?

PETALING JAYA: Johor Umno deputy chief Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed has questioned if Perikatan Nasional (PN) had no other suitable candidate than Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin who had a short stint as PM.

“Why didn’t PAS nominate Hadi to be PM?

“Maybe PAS leaders and members have no confidence in Hadi’s ability to be PM.

“Why not Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali?

“Maybe Bersatu does not trust Umno and PKR traitors as the number one man,” he wrote on his Facebook today.

Nur Jazlan was responding to news reports of PN naming Muhyiddin as its choice prime minister if the coalition wins GE15.