Umno members contesting on rival party tickets to be stripped of membership

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno members who have become candidates, proposers and seconders of rival parties in the 15th general election (GE15) will be automatically stripped of their membership, said Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan.

In a statement on his Twitter account today, he said this was provided for in Clause 20.11 of the Umno Constitution.

He said Umno would continue to monitor the situation throughout the GE15 campaign period and would take similar action against any party members found supporting the campaign activities of rival parties.

Ahmad said Umno had scrutinised the list of candidates whose nominations to contest in GE15 were accepted by the Election Commission (EC).

“Based on the report received, some Umno members have become candidates, proposers and seconders of rival parties. In this connection, they will be automatically stripped of their membership in Umno in accordance with Clause 20.11 of the Umno Constitution,“ he added.

Clause 20.11 stipulates that a member who leaves the party after winning a seat, or contests as an independent candidate or on the ticket of a rival party for election to the Dewan Rakyat or State Legislative Assembly will automatically lose his membership.

Ahmad said the party had to act on this matter for the sake of party discipline, loyalty and harmony.

Incumbent Arau MP Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim and Maran MP Datuk Seri Dr Ismail Abd Muttalib, both from Umno, today submitted nominations to defend their seats on a Perikatan Nasional ticket after being dropped by Barisan Nasional.

Another Umno leader, incumbent Padang Besar MP Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin, similarly chose to defend his parliamentary seat and contest the Titi Tinggi state seat in Perlis as an independent.

Polling is on Nov 19 and early voting is on Nov 15. - Bernama