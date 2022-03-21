Umno members divided on GE15: Analysts

PETALING JAYA: While some Umno members want an early general election, others prefer to wait and this may be an indication that the party is divided, say political experts.

This is despite its members portraying a strong and united party at its recently-concluded general assembly.

Nusantara Academy for Strategic Research senior fellow Prof Azmi Hassan said although there were loud calls for a general election, Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaccob called for consensus among the leaders.

“Ismail Sabri made it very clear that the top five Umno leaders, the party president, the deputy president and three vice-presidents would make the decision as to when to call for a general election.

“Once the top five make the decision, only then will it be taken to the Cabinet, before the King is asked to dissolve Parliament.”

He said Ismail Sabri showed that Umno is not that gullible to simply succumb to pressure to hold a general election because of its good showing in two state elections.

National Council of Professors senior fellow Dr Jeniri Amir said many Umno delegates at the general assembly made it clear that they want an early general election.

He said Umno members are in great spirits based on the success in Malacca and Johor.

Jeniri said during the general assembly, the leadership was non-committal about when they would push for a general election.

“Umno is divided into two, with one faction wanting early polls and the other wanting to extend the memorandum of understanding with Pakatan Harapan (PH).

“The party needs to strike when the iron is hot and not wait until next year as this would give PH enough time to regroup.”

Azmi said Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi alluded to factions within Umno preparing for the next party polls.

He said the present leadership has the upper hand simply because they led the party to two stunning victories.

He added that youth delegates have called on the party to get rid of corrupt leaders, but it did not gain much traction.

He said another message from the general assembly was that Umno polls would not be held until after the 15th general election (GE15).

He said it would likely be held six months after the general election, although some party members want it before GE15.

Jeniri said the call by delegates to remove corrupt leaders is the right call. “Some leaders have tarnished the party’s name by their actions.”

He said Umno should make this its top priority although it did not get much support during the assembly. “The party will be seen in a positive light and get more support if it discards corrupt leaders.”