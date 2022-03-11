Umno members dropped, not selected must get behind new candidates: Maslan

JOHOR BAHRU: Umno leaders dropped or not selected as Barisan Nasional (BN) candidates in the 15th general election (GE15) must get behind the new candidates and mobilise the party machinery towards victory, Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan (pix) said.

He said it was time for those not selected to give way for the new faces to serve the people.

“As secretary-general, my advice is to remember that when we contested in the past, we had machinery helping us, and so now it’s time we back the new candidates.

“As I have mentioned, those dropped could be due to various factors, and one of them is to make way for new faces from the division who have served the party for some time,” he told a media conference at the handing over of candidate letters and introduction session at the Johor Umno headquarters here today.

Also present were Johor BN chairman Datuk Hasni Mohammad, MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong and Johor BN GE15 Operations director Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi.

Ahmad, who will defend the Pontian parliamentary seat for the fourth time, also expressed his appreciation to all those not selected for their past services.

Meanwhile, Hasni, who is also Johor BN election director, said party leaders and members should lend their support towards ensuring a win for the new candidates.

“There will be some disappointed leaders but I am confident they will get behind BN candidates as soon as the campaign gets underway,” the Simpang Renggam parliamentary candidate said.

The Johor Umno chief also said that Tenggara and Kota Tinggi incumbent MPs, Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba and Datuk Halimah Mohamed Sadique have given their assurance that the machinery in their respective constituencies were running smoothly.

On Nov 1, BN chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi announced Tenggara Umno division youth chief Manndzri Nasib as the parliamentary candidate for Tenggara and Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin for Kota Tinggi. - Bernama