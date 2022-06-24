Umno members should support leadership of Ismail Sabri as Prime Minister: Annuar

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno members should support the leadership of Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) as Prime Minister who succeeded in leading the country by resolving various very challenging issues which have not been confronted by any other Prime Ministers.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said the action of some party members in belittling the ninth Prime Minister did not show any good party spirit.

“Are we not shame that our party people are trying to weaken the PM (Prime Minister) who is from our party with only 38 seats?,” he told a media conference.

Annuar said the leadership of Ismail Sabri should be supported as he had to handle various issues among them, the Covid-19 pandemic, managing the impact of rising oil prices and uniting the cooperation of government and opposition through the Memorandum Of Understanding (MoU).

“These matters put PM Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri from Umno in a situation which has never been experienced by any other PMs. So it is not appropriate to run down the PM from your own party, the PM endorsed by Umno and represents Umno,” he said.

He was commenting on the statement of Johor Umno Liaison Committee deputy chairman Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed who was reported as labeling Ismail Sabri as the weakest Prime Minister from Umno in the country’s history as he allegedly could not make decisions or stamp his power.

Annuar said even though each quarter is free to issue its personal view, Nur Jazlan is seen as having a handicap in making the evaluation.

“He (Nur Jazlan) is not in the government so there are many things he is not aware of... as he is not close to the PM, there is much more he does not know, and if he has a motive, he is therefore, influenced by his own political inclination.

“How is the PM going to represent his party which has only 38 seats besides battling Covid-19 and the economic challenges, we should assist and be sympathetic to him, instead of making baseless allegations,” said the Ketereh MP.

Annuar also questioned the actions of some Umno members who attempted to weaken the leader from their own party when others are giving support to the prime minister’s leadership. — Bernama