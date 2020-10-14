Umno mulls retracting support for Perikatan Nasional

PETALING JAYA: Umno is seriously considering withdrawing its support for the ruling Perikatan Nasional (PN) government.

In a statement late yesterday, its secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan however said if PN wishes to continue the political cooperation, it has to accept new conditions which will be set in a written agreement that has to be concluded immediately.

But the statement did not reveal nor explain what these new conditions were.

The statement was issued right after the party’s Supreme Council political bureau meeting held last night at the Putra World Trade Center (PWTC).

The meeting, chaired by party president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi decided the party will also propose to the Muafakat Nasional (MN) steering committee that MN be registered immediately as a legitimate political coalition.

“Umno will continue to fight for the interests of the people to ensure that the Covid-19 pandemic is addressed effectively by the government for the welfare of the people and the country,” Ahmad said in the statement.

“Any decision that Umno makes is for the benefit of the people, religion, race and country,“ he added.