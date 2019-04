SEREMBAN: Umno has long been sick and must be plucked out so as it would not affect the nation, said DAP vice-chairman M Kula Segaran (pix).

He reminded that the financial crisis that the country was facing now was caused by the party which was part of the Barisan Nasional coalition which ruled for 60 years.

“This country is in a lot of trouble not because we do not have money, this country should be rich but it is only ‘roti kaya’. Why? because Umno has swiped all the money.

“This is the party that Tok Mat (Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan ) belongs to. All the Umno members are involved, we cannot say they are not,” he said at the Pakatan Harapan cluster talk session for the Rantau state seat by-election here tonight.

Also present were DAP secretary-general who is also Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng, DAP organisation secretary who is also Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook and PKR vice-president Dr Lee Boon Chye who is deputy health minister

The Rantau by-election is seeing a four-cornered fight between Dr Streram, the Barisan Nasional’s Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan who is also former Negri Sembilan mentri besar, and two independent candidates, a former radio presenter R. Malarvizhi and ex-lecturer Mohd Nor Yassin.

The by-election has been necessitated by the Federal Court’s dismissal of an appeal filed by Mohamad to set aside the Nov 16 Seremban Election Court’s decision declaring his unopposed victory in the 14th General Election as null and void. — Bernama